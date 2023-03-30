Islanders in Jersey are being offered free cycling sessions to help improve their fitness.

Jersey Sport say almost half of adults in Jersey don't get enough exercise to support good mental and physical health, and increased costs are making it even harder to stay active.

Catriona McAllister, CEO of Jersey Sport, says: "It's undoubtedly having an impact.

"I think the first thing that you see people reign back in is the non-essentials, so if it comes to a choice of paying for the heating through the winter or paying your sport subscription or paying your gym membership - I think it's inevitable that it will take a hit."

Only 52% of adults in Jersey are getting the recommended 20 minutes of moderate to high intensity exercise a day, compared to 61% in England.

Jersey Sport hope their sessions, available from beginners through to more advanced cyclists, will motivate people to become more active.

Deputy Lucy Stephenson, Assistant Minister for Economic Development with responsibility for Sport, says: "By encouraging more islanders to cycle and actively travel we can also start to make an impact on Jersey's Carbon Neutral Roadmap.”