Islanders are being asked to share their experiences of the pandemic on the three year anniversary of lockdown in the island.

Jersey Heritage is gathering information to create a resource so that future generations will be able to find out how it really felt to go into lockdown on 30th March 2020.

It will be an oral history record, featuring interviews with sound only.

The information will be stored at the Archive with other digital records that help to tell different chapters of Jersey's history.

Stuart Nicolle, Jersey Heritage's Senior Archivist, says: "Jersey has seen a period of massive change and disruption since the global pandemic began.

"Three years on from the initial lockdown in Jersey, we felt it was an appropriate time to ask people to be interviewed about their Covid experience, while it is still relatively fresh in their memory."

"By recording these memories, we will be creating an oral history resource for future generations, who will be able to appreciate what Islanders went through during this turbulent time."

The project is open to Islanders of all ages, who can contact the Jersey Archive team to take part.