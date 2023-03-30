Jersey's new health boss named after predecessor resigned

Chris Bown has been named as Jersey's new Chief Officer of Health and Community Services (HCS).

He will temporarily head up the department for a year from 1 April after Caroline Landon announced her resignation.

It means Mr Bown leaves his current role at the top of the HCS Change Team and a search for his replacement will start straight away.

"There is clearly a significant opportunity to bring about positive change in HCS and I look forward to working with staff, islanders, and politicians to bring about these improvements," Mr Bown explained.

Mr Bown has more than 35 years of experience, including 20 years as the Chief Executive of UK healthcare providers.

The government also pointed out that he has worked within challenging environments during periods of significant change.

"Chris will ensure that we continue to address the cultural issues within HCS and strive to deliver the provision of high quality, safe, patient-centred care," Jersey's Chief Minister Deputy Kristina Moore said.

Meanwhile, the search for an interim Chief Nurse has started after Rose Naylor revealed she was stepping down.