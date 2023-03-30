Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel's Jonathan Wills asks Serena Kersten about her views on the pressures facing teenage girls

A former England netball captain wants to see more positive female representation in Jersey.

Serena Kersten says there are lots of negative pressures on young teenage girls and around body image that can affect their confidence in playing sports.

"I think these young people are exposed at a very early age to society basically telling them that they're not good enough," she explained.

"Sport is a huge magnet and a solution for young people to understand who they are, identify with something that they're good at and their own strengths."

Recent figures show girls in Jersey are still 8% less likely to take part in sports than boys, and there are high drop-out rates for girls in their mid-teens.

"It baffles me why on an island like Jersey we're still talking about barriers to sport when people live within 25 to 35 minutes away from most facilities," Mrs Kersten added.

"I don't think there are enough women on the ground ... it's really important for girls to see other women in important and desired positions.

"I do think around the sports and business environment, we do need more female role models."