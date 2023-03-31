Care bosses in Jersey say health care system is unfair on agency workers

Care bosses in Jersey say more needs to be done to look after agency workers.

Those who are employed on temporary work permits must work for six months before they can access certain health care in the island.

Cheryl Kenealy, head of the Jersey Care Federation says: "These people are looking after our most vulnerable on the island.

"Often there are infections they can pick up from their clients and not being able to access a GP or medication is a little bit unfair for them I think."

Rodrick left Zimbabwe to come and work in Jersey's care sector. Credit: ITV Channel

One worker from Zimbabwe, Rodrick Bango, says it's the biggest drawback of working in Jersey and he fears for his health until he finally reaches six months.Rodrick says: "When you get to a new place, there are so many things that you would expect to get assistance and I think health care is one of them.

"Because of the kind of work we are doing, it requires us to stay sharp mentally, physically and emotionally and we would really be more than happy to have that kind of support from the government."