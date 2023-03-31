Jersey's Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister have been referred to the Commissioner for Standards over their handling of the resignation of the government's Chief Executive.

The Privileges and Procedures Committee concluded it "cannot ignore the concerns and questions expressed" after being contacted by several States Members who felt the Assembly had been misled.

Kristina Moore and Kirsten Morel have been under fire since Jersey's top civil servant announced she was leaving - including how they communicated that to fellow politicians.

When asked, in the absence of the Chief Minister, whether he knew of any further resignations, Deputy Morel said he was "not aware of any". It then emerged he had known about Ms Wylie's resignation more than a week before it was formally announced.

The Chief Minister apologised for a lack of clarity in her timeline of events and suggest her second in command thought the question related only to the Health Department. They Privileges and Procedures Committee have now appointed a Commissioner for Standards who will independently review information to decide whether the Code of Conduct for Members has been broken.