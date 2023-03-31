Jersey’s Honorary Polish Consul is heading up a project to house 250 Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

Magda Chmielewska has been raising money in Jersey and is working with the Polish Government to put the plans into action. More than 50 prefabricated homes will be put in the Polish district of Moniecki, in the north east of the country.

The houses will be structured so that when the war is finished, the refugees homes can be moved from Poland to Ukraine.

The homes are being built in modular structures so they can be moved from Poland to Ukraine Credit: Magda Chmielewska

Magda said: "There is a massive need of help in Europe; in Poland.

"And there's massive need of help to humankind - to Ukranian refugees that are stranded now and based in Poland, not necessarily knowing when they will be able to go back to their beloved country."

She added: "If you think about what the home is to you - to each and every of us - it'll change the way they perceive the world.

"A world that is full of cruelty at this point in time."

Magda says the response to her appeal in Jersey has already been huge.

"The action has been described as [something] people in Jersey never seen before.

"People of Jersey have inspired me to do more."