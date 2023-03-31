Strong winds lead to Easter holiday travel disruption

All Condor Ferry sailings are cancelled today because of strong winds and Ports of Jersey have asked people to get to the airport earlier than usual for the busy Easter rush.

Some flights, including Blue Islands routes from Jersey to Southampton and Guernsey have been cancelled.

More than 50,000 islanders are expected to travel between now and Easter Monday.

Across the islands, we are set to see south-westerly to westerly gale force 8 to severe gale force 9 winds - with gusts around 65mph.

A fallen tree blocks Le Foulon Rd in St Peter Port. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Overnight, trees have been brought down, including one blocking Le Foulon Road in St Peter Port.

Ports of Jersey have closed the storm gates at Elizabeth Marina this morning.

Strike action by staff at Heathrow airport is expected to affect some British Airways flights between Jersey and Heathrow. BA has said it is contacting affected passengers.