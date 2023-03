The cost of a taxi ride in Guernsey is going up.

Maximum fares will rise by an average of 4.5% from Monday 3 April.

For example, it means the price of a two-mile journey under tariff one - which covers 7am to 10pm Monday to Friday and 7am to 7pm on weekends - will rise by 40p.

It follows an annual review that looks at operating costs and average earnings.

Prices were last increased in April 2022 and minimum fares will stay the same.