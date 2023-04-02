Women asked to share whether they drank alcohol while pregnant

Public Health Jersey is looking for women to share whether they drank alcohol while they were pregnant.

It is part of an anonymous survey created in collaboration with Jersey Maternity Voices.

It also asks for women to outline the advice they were given around consuming alcohol while pregnant.

The aim of the questionnaire is to improve public guidance and support on the subject.

It is available here.

