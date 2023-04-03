Covid measures ramped down in Guernsey

Free lateral flow tests are no longer available to people in Guernsey with Covid symptoms.

It's part of the government's de-escalation of coronavirus measures across the Bailiwick.

The government's Covid-19 website is also coming down from today [Monday 3 March].

Tests will still be used to prevent outbreaks in vulnerable settings such as hospitals, care homes and prisons.

Visitors to these areas are no longer being asked to test beforehand but are advised to stay away if symptomatic.