Jersey homecare prices likely to rise to nearly £40 an hour next year

The Jersey Care Federation (JCF) believes the price of homecare in Jersey will rise to at least £39.80 per hour in 2024.

That is around £8 more per hour than some of the wealthiest parts of the UK.

It is generally more expensive to pay carers on the island because of the higher cost of living.

But more recently, the sector has had to deal with inflation, fuel price increases and rising rents.

JCF Chairperson, Cheryl Kenealy, says prices of nearly £40 per hour demonstrate the "seriousness of the issue."

She is calling on the government to provide the industry with grants so it can recruit more workers from abroad.

Ms Keanealy also says the industry needs "investment in tools, facilities and processes, for example, a collaborative island-wide procurement strategy for things like PPE, which would allow the care providers to keep their costs lower."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…