Rory O'Regan went along to St Brelade's Bay to watch Jersey's lifeguards get ready for the busy months ahead

Jersey's RNLI lifeguards have spent the last two weeks undergoing the rigorous training needed to be in top shape for the summer.

This includes fitness tests, practising rescues and learning how to drive a jet ski.

It is all crucial preparation for what could be a busy year - in 2022, the island's lifeguards helped 390 people who found themselves in trouble.

This figure shows the job isn't just time spent relaxing on the beach, says Jersey's RNLI Lifeguard Supervisor.

Jake Powell said: "The nature of our role involves saving lives, so making sure they're up to date with their training skills, rescue techniques, could be the difference between life and death on the day when doing a rescue.

"On a busy day, we could be doing rescues all day, prevention, first aid, so there's a lot more to the job than just being on the beach."

Le Braye in St Ouen's will be patrolled for the Easter Holidays - from the end of May, Plemont, El Tico, Watersplash, Greve de Lecq and St Brelade's Bay will be supervised by lifeguards.

As the days get longer, and the sun shows its face a bit more, Jersey's RNLI lifeguards want islanders to know they will be ready to help when needed.

