Keilan Webster was at the finish line to greet the runners.

Runner Rick Weston is the winner of this year's Guernsey Marathon with a time of 2:35:50.

He was neck and neck with reigning champion, Dessie Burke, until about halfway through when Mr Burke had to drop out.

Mr Weston kept the lead and with six miles to go, he had 30 minutes to break the record.

In the end, he finished just 35 seconds short.

Nonetheless, a smiling Rick was absolutely "delighted" to cross the finish line.

He said: "To be able to have a marathon that you can jog to from your house to start is pretty cool and then to win a marathon is fantastic, so absolutely delighted with the win today."

Rosie Williams also won the marathon in 2020 Credit: ITV Channel TV

The fastest woman was also a local to the island.

Rosie Williams won the event in 2020 but has had an injury-prone last few years.

In 2020, she almost lost her leg in a swimming accident and just last month she fractured her wrist.

She said there was "no better feeling" than crossing the finish line.

Others completed the challenge for charity - including Gavin le Page, who came in third place and who was raising awareness for bowel cancer after he lost a close friend to the illness a few years ago.

There were lots of smiles, tears and tired faces, but it was a wonderful achievement for all those who took on the challenge.

