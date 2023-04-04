Guernsey's electric bike hire service will not be returning this summer.

The company behind the scheme, EVie, says it is due to issues with the island's public realm infrastructure which require "significant improvement" to allow the business to cover its costs.

The bikes were based in locations around the island and could be hired by the hour using a mobile app.

When the seasonal scheme launched in 2021, it was hoped the bikes would reduce the number of cars on Guernsey roads by encouraging people to travel on two wheels rather than four.

Although EVie bikes were only rented out during the summer months, the company had to rent premises all year round.

Barrie Duerden from EVie says: “The old fleet of bikes [was] at the end of their life and have been donated to The Eleanor Foundation to start a second life in Tanzania.

"We have looked very hard at establishing a permanent base for a local dockless electric bike business but in order to cover the fixed costs, we would require a significant improvement in permanent public realm shared mobility infrastructure in the island."

He added: "We continue to work with the States of Guernsey to assist them in creating the necessary environment for shared bike and car mobility to flourish, particularly as our experience in Jersey shows that it can be successful."EVie's electric van rental business is set to continue operating, using electric vans inherited from Guernsey Post's fleet.

