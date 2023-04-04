One of the Channel Islands' largest commercial vehicle dealers, Rabeys, has gone bust, with liquidators brought in to wind up the business in Guernsey.

Most of the company's 27 staff are being made redundant, though some will stay on temporarily to help with the process.

It comes just a few days after the collapse of its parent company, the Garenne Group.

Talks are ongoing with potential investors as to whether the company's sister branch in Jersey could be saved.

The business had struggled with the recent economic uncertainty, particularly supply chain issues, rising costs, and higher interest rates.

On Tuesday 4 April, Interpath Advisory and KPMG were brought in to oversee the liquidation process.

Rabeys had operated in Guernsey for 47 years and was one of the island's largest vehicle suppliers.

