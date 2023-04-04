Play Brightcove video

Jess Dunsdon spoke to Guernsey's Director of Population Management, Gary Salter, about the new policy

A new population and immigration policy that comes into force this week will make it easier for businesses in Guernsey to hire staff from all over the world.

Vacancies in 250 specialist roles can be advertised to prospective employees globally.

The existing medium-term permits have been scrapped under the plan, which previously allowed workers to remain in the island for up to five years.

Short-term permits can now only be renewed for up to three years.

Guernsey's Director of Population Management, Gary Salter, says these changes were made to mitigate the risk of people staying longer than their permit allows.

He reassured islanders that the new policy will not disadvantage locals from finding work, as the roles advertised will be ones known to have staffing problems.

If this changes, there is flexibility in the policy to update and change it.

