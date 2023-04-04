Leading lawyer calls for child abuse reporting to be made mandatory

A leading lawyer who specialises in cases of child abuse says it is vital that tougher rules are brought in to protect victims.

Alan Collins believes there needs to be a cultural shift.

It comes as British Home Secretary Suella Braverman is expected to announce new plans that would see those who work with children put under a legal duty to report signs of abuse.

Mr Collins is calling on Jersey and Guernsey to introduce similar laws.

"It is extraordinary that here we are in 2023 and actually there isn't a strict legal obligation to report suspicions of child abuse," he explained.

"It's long overdue and very necessary."

He adds that similar laws already exist in countries such as Australia and France.

"The real point of mandatory reporting is actually changing culture, the ethos in many organisations who work with children and young people to ensure that if there is a suspicion or concern, it is actually reported," Mr Collins said.