Liberation Day 2023: How is Jersey marking the 78th anniversary?

Tuesday 9 May 2023 will mark 78 years since the end of the Nazi Occupation in Jersey.

The island will host four days of activities to celebrate both Liberation and the Coronation of King Charles III.

Limited free seated tickets have been released online for the morning thanksgiving service and re-enactment in Liberation Square which is due to start at 11am.

More information on how to book your seat can be found here.

Those who usually attend with a parish group can contact them to arrange their space.

There are also unticketed standing areas for anyone wishing to turn up on the day.

"The Occupation of Jersey was arguably the defining moment of the last hundred years and Liberation is rightly commemorated by our unique public holiday," Jersey's Bailiff, Sir Timothy Le Cocq, explained.

Islanders who were in Jersey during the Occupation are being invited to come together before the service for breakfast with evacuees and those who were serving overseas at the time.

It will take place in St Helier's Town Hall between 7.30am and 9am on Liberation Day.

There will also be an afternoon tea and raffle from 3pm which is open to all parishioners who want to mark the day.

Tickets for both of these events can be collected from the customer services desk in the Town Hall.

If you or a loved one would like to share your experience of the Occupation and Liberation Day, please email channelnews@itv.com

