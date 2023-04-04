Free wildflower seeds are available to landowners in Jersey, as well as schools and organisations with outdoor spaces.

The Jersey Pollinator Project says the seeds help the island's pollinators - these are insects, like bees, which transfer pollen between flowers.

This boosts natural habitats and helps with plant reproduction.

Islanders are encouraged to allow their gardens grow wild Credit: Jersey Government

However, according to the Jersey Pollinator Project's environment manager, Nina Cornish, the number of pollinators on the island is declining.

She says this "should be of serious concern to us all."

Anyone interested in receiving free wildflower seeds can visit this website.

The Jersey Pollinator Project has these tips for islanders who want to help the bees:

Grow pollinator-friendly trees and flowers, such as the wild red clover or poppy - a full list is available here.

Cut your grass less frequently and allow your garden, including weeds, to grow wild.

Only use pesticides and other chemicals when necessary.

Set up a bee box to house a bee colony.

