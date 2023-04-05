Hundreds of students from Jersey have been left waiting for their student loans after an administrative delay.

672 students were expecting to be paid on Monday 3 April, but it didn't arrive.

Student Finance says it was made aware of the issue on Monday evening (3 April) and subsequently informed Jersey's Treasury.

650 fast payments were sent to dependent students on Tuesday 4 April, and 22 fast payments were sent to independent students on Wednesday 5 April.

Student Finance has now streamlined its process for issuing payments to ensure the delay does not happen in the future.

56 independent students still have not received their maintenance payments as the government says they did not provide the right documentation.