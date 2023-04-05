An appeal has begun to decide whether more than 238 new homes should be built in the heart of Jersey's capital, St Helier.

Le Masurier, the property developers behind the plans, and officers who refused the project in December met with an independent planning inspector today.

If approved, the £120 million redevelopment would see the island's first 'aparthotel', a public courtyard linking Broad Street to Commercial Street and several new shops built.

The inspector will make a recommendation later this month, but the Environment Minister will then have the final say.

Brian McCarthy, Managing Director of Le Masurier: “We welcome the opportunity to appeal against the Planning Committee’s refusal which was extremely disappointing last year.

"If approved, our Les Sablons development could transform more than two acres of central St Helier over the next three years.

"It is critical that this scheme is approved, as it would boost tourism and business and in addition, the impressive new residential units would help to meet the chronic demand for housing that the Island, and St Helier specifically, has.

“This development amounts to over £120 million of investment by Le Masurier, at no cost to the taxpayer, signalling our confidence in Jersey, despite global political and economic uncertainty.”