Ferry sailings between the Channel Islands and France have been disrupted this week as port workers in St Malo are striking in protest against pension reforms.

There have been widespread protests across France after President Emmanuel Macron forced through a bill raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 without a vote.

Workers at the port of St Malo plan to strike between 11am and 3pm on Wednesday 5 and Friday 7 April, as well as for 24 hours on Thursday 6 April.

Condor Ferries passengers due to travel to or from St Malo during the disruption have been re-booked onto alternative sailings. They are now due to travel on Wednesday or Friday instead.

A spokesperson for the ferry company has apologised for any inconvenience caused, saying "these are clearly circumstances outside of our control".

