Posties in Guernsey will empty the island's roadside post boxes less often following a "significant decline" in usage.

Early afternoon pickups are being scrapped in favour of morning collections between 10am and midday each day.

Guernsey Post says the changes will come into effect from Tuesday 2 May.

The States-owned postal operator is introducing efficiencies across the company. Last month, more than 30 Guernsey Post staff took voluntary redundancy.

The company's CEO, Boley Smillie, explains the change:

"With the continued decline in letters, the volume in our roadside post boxes is significantly less than it used to be. We can continue to service all our post boxes more efficiently."

Some of Guernsey's 144 post boxes will continue to be collected as normal - including the 16 currently emptied at 6am each day.

Collection times for the affected post boxes will be updated through Guernsey Post's website on 2 May.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…