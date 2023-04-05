A Guernsey high school has been rated as "requires improvement" in the quality of its education and leadership.

Ofsted inspectors carried out a review of La Mare de Carteret High School, which found that the school's curriculum lacks ambition and that the reading curriculum is also at an early stage of development.

The school has been rated "good" in behaviour, personal development and welfare, with a "stable and calm" environment despite the planned closure.

The report states that whilst "bullying is rare", a minority of students do display "intolerant attitudes" when discussing certain topics, such as sexuality.

Teachers are being encouraged to raise pupils' expectations of what they can achieve through the curriculum, as the report highlights that these expectations are not consistently high enough.

Verona Tomlin, Principal at the La Mare de Carteret High School, says she is "pleased that Ofsted has recognised many of the qualities of our school and the positive experiences our students receive here.

"While there are undoubtedly areas where we can, and will, improve, I was heartened that the inspection report reinforces our belief that we are on the right track."

