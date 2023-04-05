The parents of murdered Guernsey woman Sarah Groves say they are convinced the court case into her death will not reach a conclusion.

It has been ten years since the 24-year-old was killed on a houseboat in Kashmir in April 2013.

Dutch national Richard De Wit is accused of her murder but the court case has stalled after he was deemed unfit to stand trial.

There have been more than 200 scheduled hearings.

"He has supposedly been having treatment but we don't know where or how effective, so the trial itself has all but petered out frankly," Sarah's father Vic Groves said.

Since Sarah's death, a foundation set up in her memory has helped to support young people in Guernsey.