Newly reported sightings of Jersey's so-called 'beast of the east' have been confirmed by the island's government.

The coypu, which is a giant rat-like creature, was spotted on the island for the first time near Rozel in October 2022.

The invasive species was eradicated in the UK in the 1980s, with Jersey residents asked to report any sightings of the rodent.

A library photo of the 'beast from the east' released last October to help islanders report any sightings. Credit: Government of Jersey

After several months of speculation as to how the creature made its way to the island and its current whereabouts, the coypu has allegedly been spotted again.

A sighting was reported to the government's Natural Environment team in the last few weeks.

However, as there was no photographic evidence, the government says "it has not been possible to confirm the sighting."