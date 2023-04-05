Work has started to raise the L'Ecume II, the fishing boat involved in a collision with a freight ship last year.

Investigators say the wreckage could explain how and why the incident took place.

Three fishermen were aboard the L'Ecume II when it collided with the Commodore Goodwill on 8 December 2022.

Skipper Michael Michieli remains missing while crewmen Larry Simyunn and Jervis Baligat were confirmed to have died. Credit: Jersey Coastguard

The bodies of Filipino crewmembers Larry Simyunn and Jervis Baligat have been recovered but skipper Michael Michieli has still not been found.

Investigators have now begun the long and complex process of raising the wreckage from the sea bed 40 meters below.

Anchors have been installed today (5 April), and beacons positioned, to enable the work to begin.

