Key workers in Jersey have started to move into refurbished accommodation near to the General Hospital.

Work to revamp 56 apartments in Westaway Court is now finished, and the majority of the flats are ready to be lived in.

The government site in St Helier was built in 1976, and has been unused for the past three years.

The refurbishment was a response to an urgent need for key worker homes for hospital employees in Jersey. Credit: ITV Channel

Chief Minister, Deputy Kristina Moore, said: “The availability of accommodation in Jersey for our essential workers, particularly in the areas of health and education, became an urgent issue for this Council of Ministers.

"It was clearly impacting on our ability to recruit and retain staff in critical roles.

“The location of Westaway Court, so near to the hospital, makes it particularly suitable for use by health colleagues.

"We know that having access to good and affordable accommodation plays an important role in wellbeing and will help us to attract and keep those people with the vital skills our Island needs.”