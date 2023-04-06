There have been long queues at Jersey Airport this morning (6 April) as passengers waited to pass through security.

Passengers say they were told that flights out of the airport would be suspended to allow those in security to get on their flight.

Ports of Jersey have confirmed that no flights were delayed due to queues at security.

Approximately 950 people had boarded by 10am as the Easter weekend got underway.

There were queues as passengers entered security, and an extra lane was opened when staffing allowed.

Passengers have been asked to arrive at the airport two hours before their flight, especially during busy periods.

In Guernsey, 7200 passengers are expected to pass through the airport over the long Easter weekend.

Guernsey Ports is encouraging departing passengers to arrive at the airport with plenty of time to spare.