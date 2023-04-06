Police are introducing two cut-outs cops to Jersey's roadsides in a bid to cut down speeding on the island.

Each 2D officer cost the force £250, and will appear strapped to lamp posts in speeding "hot-spots".

The 'PC Flats' come fully equipped with high-viz clothing and a hand-held speed gun.

Police have stressed that the cut-out cops will be used alongside high-visibility patrols and existing speed enforcement measures, rather than replacing real officers.

A similar initiative is already being used by police forces in England and Scotland.

With more than 600 drivers reported for speeding on the island in 2022, it is hoped that the 2D officers will help reduce future offences.

Inspector Callum O’Connor, Roads Policing Lead, said: “We appreciate that motorists will quickly realise that PC Flat is in fact, just a cut-out, but we hope when they are spotted, it will remind those drivers who regularly speed to slow down.

“We anticipate a mixed response from Islanders about the cut-outs and perhaps questions why we need to use them instead of real officers, but the reality is they aren’t replacing officers doing speed checks they are complementing existing policing activity in response to local concerns about speeding.

"If our PC Flats prevent one collision, then they have done their job.”

