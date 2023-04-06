Children in Sark have been learning ceilidh, morris and maypole dances to bring them closer to nature.

Organiser Jolie Booth moved to the island two and a half years ago and says she was disappointed that local history was not being celebrated in this way.

"All of these things are sort of dying out and I think it's really important to remember our indigenous culture," Ms Booth explained.

"We want to reconnect with nature and these celebrations are all about celebrating the land."

"It's going to be really fun" - Ruby Shuttleworth explains what they are rehearsing for

The group are practising for a special May Day festival on Saturday 29 April with plenty of other activities also planned from 11am including crafts, games and a wicker man bonfire in the evening.

The La Beltane day celebration is unticketed with any donations going towards a local charity that subsidises prescription medicines in Sark.

Tickets are on-sale to see bands perform later in the day.