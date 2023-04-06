Jersey politicians are being encouraged to take part in workshops to improve behaviour within government.

The move follows allegations of bullying and harassment at Broad Street.

In a letter to the Corporate Services Scrutiny Panel, the Chief Minister has revealed the Council of Ministers and senior leaders will have to participate in the workshops to create a "safe, constructive work environment".

Deputy Kristina Moore has also approved a new whistleblowing policy for politicians to report harassment or bullying.

She said: "There have been no formal grievances raised relating to unacceptable behaviour by Ministers of senior civil servants since we have come into office.

"I am aware that from time-to-time relationships can get strained. These are usually resolved informally, often with the support of the Chief Executive or other senior officers."

The letter explains Jersey will appoint an interim CEO while a review looks into the role, its functions and the type of person who should take it on.

Current CEO, Suzanne Wylie, is leaving to take up a position as the head of the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce.

Deputy Moore has also assembled an advisory group, which includes the current Chief Executive Suzanne Wylie, to review the leadership of public services.

The Chief Minister has laid out a timeline of the recruitment process for an interim CEO, which involves the shortlisting of three candidates in April, followed by interviews and the final appointment in May.

The handover between the current and interim Chief Executive will take place in the lead-up to July, as Suzanne Wylie's final day is the 31 July.

Head of Scrutiny, Deputy Sam Mézec says these details are helpful to provide context but is still calling for an independent investigation.