An independent panel will assess the fallout from a toxic chemical leak that happened in Jersey more than 30 years ago.

Streams, ponds and boreholes close to the island's airport were contaminated in 1991 after fire-fighting foam that was used for training, spread into nearby waterways.

It saw high concentrations of PFAS enter a small number of people's drinking water.

High levels of PFAS have been linked to cancer by some studies but there is no international consensus on the risk.

Dr Peter Bradley, Jersey's Director of Public Health, wants to give affected residents clear answers about any impact on their health and possible treatments.

He said: "What has probably changed now is that there's a lot more science around, there's a lot more options about what we might be able to do.

"That does require interpretation but perhaps there are possibilities now that didn't exist before."

A PFAS Scientific Advisory Panel led by Dr Steve Hajioff will examine the evidence and make recommendations to Jersey's government.