Seal pups Shakespeare and Emilia released after months of care

Two seal pups have been released into the sea after months of care by the GSPCA.

Shakespeare is a grey seal pup who was rescued in Jersey in October last year.

He was found when he was only a few days old, with some umbilical chord still attached to his body.

Emilia, the other pup, was rescued in December in St Peter Port.

Steve Byrne, GSPCA Manager, said the pups were less than half their weight now and were extremely poorly when they arrived.

He said: "They have had a long road to get better and it was so nice to see them back where they belong.

“The other four pups Henny, Echo, Hector and Cleopatra rescued this season continue to do well and improve daily.”

Emilia took in the view and was soon swimming while Shakespeare wanted to stay on the beach until he got his fins wet and found his way in. Credit: GSPCA

This is not the first release of the year - in February, two orphaned seal pups who were inseparable during their recovery returned to the water together on Valentine's Day.

Luna C and Aurora returned to the water at Portelet beach on Guersney's west coast.

