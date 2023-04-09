Play Brightcove video

Kate Prout went along to Les Maingys Scout Camp to meet Jonathan.

A Guernsey scout leader who kept up his passion for scouting while undergoing treatment for a brain tumour has received a national award for heroism.Jonathan Charmley has been presented with the Cornwell Scout Badge - given to under 25s with high devotion to duty who have shown great courage and endurance.

Jonathan's challenges began two years ago while he was at university in the UK and noticed a deterioration in one eye.

He was diagnosed with a brain tumour and had to undergo two operations which left him unable to use his right eye and with limited sight in his left.

But this hasn't stopped Jonathan from continuing with his archaeology degree and helping at the scout camp whenever he is back on the island.

"When you are unwell, a lot is taken away from you and the focus is on getting better, but it's important to have something to do," he said.

"Otherwise it's a cycle of eat, sleep and take your medicine. Scouting gave me something to do to be like my old self."

The award commemorates the heroism of John ‘Jack’ Travers Cornwell, a teenage scout from London who died defending a Royal Navy ship in WW1. Credit: ITV Channel

Jonathan is the first person within the Bailiwick to receive the award, which has been running for over 100 years.

Bailiwick Scout Commissioner Andy Snell says: "What's happened to Jonathan is really sad - he had all these hopes and dreams to build on, going away to university and looking after himself.

"Tragically he's had this brain tumour that's made him reassess his life. Obviously, some dark times but he's been absolutely amazing throughout the prognosis and treatment he's had to endure. He has such a positive outlook on life and still wants to give back to society."

Jonathan has been invited to a special reception at Windsor Castle later this month to meet Chief Scout Bear Grylls.

