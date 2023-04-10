£1m put aside for charities to ease cost of living crisis in Jersey

Jersey's government has allocated £1 million to help local charities.

The Jersey Community Foundation (JCF) has been given the fund to distribute among organisations, with priority given those who are supporting islanders with the rising cost of living.

Charities have until 21 May to apply for some of the money.

The sum of £1m has been taken from the Jersey Reclaim Fund, which is made up of bank accounts that have not been used for at least 15 years.

The JCF says it will use an evidence-based approach when choosing which organisations get money.

Its aim is to ensure the fund can "make a real difference to the lives of islanders in need."

The Assistant Minister for External Relations and Financial Services, Deputy Elaine Millar, said: “I recognise the many people who give countless hours on a voluntary basis to numerous charitable causes in order to help others, and I hope that this distribution supports them and their organisations in that invaluable work.”

The JCF is an independent charity set up 2020 to provide grants to organisations who support their local community.

People can email grants@jerseycommunityfoundation.org for more information about the application process.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…