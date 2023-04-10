British Airways has been ranked in the top ten worst major airlines for flight delays from UK airports.

The company was an average of 23 minutes behind schedule in 2022, coming ninth out of 31 carriers.

The list, compiled by the PA news agency using data from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), ranks BA lower for punctuality than any other airline that services the Channel Islands.

In comparison, easyJet placed 17th with an average delay of 20 minutes and 24 seconds.

Blue Islands and Aurigny both performed better, rating 26th and 27th with average wait times of 16 minutes 42 seconds and 16 minutes 30 seconds respectively.

Wizz Air was rated least punctual for the second year in a row with an average wait time of more than 46 minutes.

There are calls for the CAA to be given more powers to clamp down on airlines that do not hit their scheduled departures.

"Too many passengers faced disappointing levels of delays," CAA consumer director Paul Smith said.

"The CAA has regularly asked for stronger consumer enforcement powers, including the ability to impose fines on airlines."

In response to the latest figures, a spokesman for trade body Airlines UK said: "Last year was not representative due to the late unwinding of Covid restrictions which required a very steep ramp-up.

"Since then, the sector has invested huge resources into increased resilience for this summer."