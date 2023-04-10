From boat races to duck races - fun in the sun this Easter weekend

Play Brightcove video

Katya Fowler hopped along to some of the islands' Easter themed events.

The festivities kicked off to a sailing start on Good Friday, with the Easter boat race in Sark.

It's been taking place on the island for more than one hundred years.

Children in Sark preparing their model boats. Credit: ITV Channel

One of the organisers, Helen Plummer, said: "The children come with their milk bottle boats and container boats.

"Anything from about three year old children, right up to men that won't let anybody in the family use their boats but them."

The Easter bunny was giving out sweet treats to children in Jersey. Credit: ITV Channel

Families in Guernsey enjoyed an Easter duck race on Lihou island, while some children in Jersey were lucky enough to meet the Easter bunny, who was handing out chocolates.

And it wasn't just bunnies out on display today, there were more four legged animals soaking up the sun and getting into the Easter spirit.