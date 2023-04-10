Alderney Ferry Services will put on regular trips to Guernsey this summer after winning the government's tender process.

The Causeway Explorer will run from May until the end of September, offering two sailings a day and extra journeys for Alderney Week.

The company beat three other operators to the contract that is seen as a key route for visitors and residents.

Tickets will stay at the same price as last year due to financial aid from the States of Alderney.

" We have been working hard to provide support through a subsidy which guarantees a service as well as maintaining fares against a background of increased costs," the Chairman of Alderney's Economic Development Committee Alex Snowdon explained.

"It's brilliant news for us," said Daniel Slimm, Director of Alderney Ferry Services.

"We've been waiting a while to hear the outcome and we can now provide a reliable service running every day, weather permitting of course."