Those working for Jersey's probation service are risking burnout due to staff shortages, according to an official report.

Highlighting the lack of qualified employees as a key risk, the 2022 annual review explains that community service could be delayed due to there not being enough people to supervise.

All areas of the service were running at 20% below full staffing levels for most of last year.

The early retirement of several experienced officers, a limited pool of local talent, Jersey's high cost of living and wider worker shortages in the UK are being blamed for the staffing issues.

Without experienced officers, the report adds that the service "risks compromising quality in its work with the courts, clients, prisons and at parish hall enquiries".

To help combat this some retired staff will be kept on through zero-hours contracts to mentor younger colleagues.

Despite these challenges, the report says the collective spirit among staff is still high.

"The team retains a high morale and an esprit de corps which has been necessary to deal with some significant difficulties - both personal and professional," Chief Probation Officer Mike Cutland explained.

"The success of the service and the quality of the work it provides is a testament to the team’s commitment and professionalism."