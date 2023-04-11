Former Trinity Deputy Hugh Raymond has died

Play Brightcove video

"He was always an exceptionally friendly and kind person" - Jersey's Chief Minister, Deputy Kristina Moore, pays tribute to Hugh Raymond

The former Deputy of Trinity Hugh Raymond has died.

Mr Raymond retired from politics last year having undergone major heart surgery.

He previously held the role of Jersey's Assistant Sports Minister and was passionate about improving the island's facilities.

Mr Raymond has been praised for his work behind the scenes in helping deliver the skatepark at Les Quennevais and championing sport.

People have been paying tribute on social media to his life and legacy: