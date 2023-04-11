The knickers of US superstar Madonna are being sold off in 300 parts in what is being hailed as a world-first in NFT ownership.

The Queen of Pop wore the underwear while performing Dress You Up during her 1987 Who's That Girl world tour.

A Jersey-based business is now inviting people to buy bits of the stage-worn lingerie, valued at $30,000 US dollars, for $100 each.

Owners will not get part of the physical item that is being kept whole in a climate-controlled vault in the UK.

Each fraction is instead being sold as a non-fungible token or NFT - a unique digital ID that cannot be replicated and where authenticity is protected by a secure blockchain similar to what is used for cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

It can be traded and go up or down in value the same as a tangible object.

The company hopes this will mark the start of a new area for collectors after a popular pre-sale event and other NFTs in the pipeline such as Gandhi's dinner bowl from prison.

Madonna's knickers go on sale to the public at 2pm UK time on Wednesday 12 April.

