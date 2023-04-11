Jersey Post is asking local people for help to find the intended recipient of a letter that has been sent without an address.

The red envelope only has the name 'Jack Berry' and two kisses written on the front.

There is no road name, postcode, stamp or return address listed.

The call for help to find Jack has been widely shared on social media but as yet Jersey Post has not been able to deliver the card.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the post office on 01534 616616.

