People in long-term relationships in Jersey could soon enjoy the same rights to work as spouses and civil partners under new proposals.

A couple would need to show they have been together for at least two years with one of them holding 'entitled', 'entitled to work' or 'licensed' status.

Unmarried partners living in the island are currently restricted to only working in 'registered' jobs for the first five years.

This change would grant them 'entitled for work only' status, meaning they can access all local jobs.

Jersey's Chief Minister, Deputy Kristina Moore, said: "It is fairer and ends a barrier that has made Jersey less attractive to some people with the essential skills that we need."

It is hoped the move will help businesses to recruit and retain staff.

Assistant Chief Minister Deputy Lucy Stephenson added: "Many young islanders who have left for education and career development have met their life partner by the time they want to return to the island, so by changing the regulations we will be helping to shape the island’s workforce both now and in the future.”

Changes to the law are due to be debated in May.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…