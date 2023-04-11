Refunds are being offered to drivers who were wrongly charged for parking at Jersey's Sand Street car park over Easter.

A technical issue meant some motorists paid to leave their vehicles on Good Friday and Easter Monday - despite parking being free on bank holidays.

The problem was with the car park's pay stations and refunds are being automatically processed.

Anyone who does not receive their money back by Friday 14 April is being asked to contact parking control by calling 01534 448660 or emailing dfiparkingadministration@gov.je

