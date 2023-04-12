22 jobs lost as Rabeys goes bust in Jersey

Jersey commercial vehicle dealership Rabeys has gone into liquidation.

22 employees have lost their jobs as the company, which was owned by the Garenne Group, folds.

Rabeys has operated in Jersey for more than 50 years as one of the island's largest vehicle sales businesses.

The closure follows the appointment of liquidators to Rabeys in Guernsey on 4 April.

At the end of March, the parent company of Rabeys, Garenne Construction Group folded after dealing with financial issues since building firm Camerons went bust days earlier.

A spokesperson for Rabeys Universal Limited said they are sad the business has ended like this.

“In recent days, the management team has worked tirelessly to find a solution to the challenges facing our business, including holding intensive discussions with potential investors.

"However, the impact of the insolvency of our Guernsey business, coupled with the issues facing the wider group, meant that we were unable to find a way forward, and we had no option but to take the difficult decision to close.

"We’d like to thank our employees, customers and suppliers for all their support and goodwill over the years.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...