More than 500 Jersey government employees were signed off work with anxiety or stress last year.

Newly published stats released in response to a Freedom of Information request reveal that 511 civil servants took time off work to look after their mental health in 2022.

Overall, that's a slight decrease compared with 2021 figures, when 518 people were signed off from work for the same reason.

There has been an increase in mental health sick leave since 2020 when 307 employees were signed off with stress or anxiety.

Last year, 138 of the 511 signed off with anxiety or stress worked at Jersey's hospital sites.

