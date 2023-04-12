Barclaycard customers in the Channel Islands and Isle of Man have been warned their credit cards will stop working next month unless they have a home on the UK mainland.

Since new ring-fencing laws were introduced in 2019, hundreds of islanders have struggled to obtain a credit card as Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man are different jurisdictions.

New applications to various lenders have been rejected on the grounds that the islands "are not part of the United Kingdom", but previous customers have mostly been able to continue to use their credit cards.

But existing Barclaycard customers have now been told their cards will stop working and their accounts closed unless they provide an address in England, Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland.

What is ring-fencing?

Financial institutions operating across multiple jurisdictions often choose to segregate parts of their business, keeping assets aside for a specific purpose.

For example, keeping UK and offshore banking operations within the same business separate.

This can be done to comply with various local tax regimes or to protect assets from losses incurred elsewhere in the business.

Part of the email sent to Barclaycard customers living in the Crown Dependencies on Wednesday 12 April Credit: Barclays

In January, a Barclays spokesperson told ITV News in January that it would "continue to support" existing customers:

"Anyone applying for a new Barclaycard must have a permanent UK address. There is no change to arrangements for existing cardholders in the Channel Islands, who we will continue to support."

But, in an email to customers sent on Wednesday 12 April, Barclays told customers in the Crown Dependencies their cards will stop working from the end of May and their accounts closed altogether the following month.

The company said: "We’re sorry to let you know that we’re closing Barclaycard accounts without a UK residential address. We’re making this change as we’re no longer offering accounts to customers living outside of the UK.

"If you have a UK residential address, please update your details in Online Servicing or our app b‌y ‌21 June 2023.

"If you don’t have a UK residential address, then your card will unfortunately stop working on or after ‌30 May 2023 and we’ll close your account on or shortly af‌ter ‌21 June 2023."

The lender admitted the move may be "disappointing and inconvenient" for customers, but said it will "be here to support [customers] through the change".

Anyone with an outstanding balance has been told they will still have to repay any outstanding balance on their cards, with interest.

