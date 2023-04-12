Channel Islands mobile phones will not receive notifications when a UK-wide emergency alert system is tested later this month, according to the local governments.

The official alerts will be pushed out to mobile phones by network operators in the event of life-threatening situations like flooding or wildfires.

The system's first nationwide trial is due to take place at 3pm on Sunday 23 April, after being moved to avoid sporting events taking place on St George's Day including the London Marathon and FA Cup semi-final.

Domestic violence campaigners also warned the tests could expose victims' hidden second mobile phones as the alerts can be heard even on phones set to silent.

Mobile phones belonging to Channel Islanders who are in the UK at the time of the test will receive the alert, but UK mobile phones being used in the Channel Islands will not.

Kevin Murphy, the Channel Islands' Emergency Planning Officer, said: "The UK emergency alerts test being run on 23 April 2023 should not affect any phones in the Bailiwicks of Guernsey or Jersey at that time, including UK phones that are in either island on this date.

"However, Bailiwick of Guernsey and Jersey residents in the UK on that date will receive this test."

He added that as "small communities", the Channel Islands' governments already have procedures in place to notify islanders in the event of major incidents:

"Both islands have various options for alerting islanders of an emergency at short notice. In such a small community, in many cases, alerts would be issued effectively through traditional media and social media.

"We will continue to review our options for how we communicate with the public in an emergency."

